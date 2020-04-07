During his daily press conference on Thursday, April 2, Governor
Andy Beshear recommended that school districts statewide extend the
suspension of in-person instruction until at least May 1 in the
latest intensification of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.
Beshear spoke earlier in the day with school superintendents from
across the state about the need to keep the restrictions in place as
positive cases of the disease surge. He said he expects private
schools to follow the guidance as well.
"I have encouraged all of our school districts to extend that
nontraditional instruction, making sure that our kids out there have
learning activities and meal service," Beshear said. "This is further
sacrifice by our kids and by our educators, but it's absolutely
necessary."
He said officials are watching data coming in from across the state
and nation and studying how other cities are dealing with the surge
of cases. The Governor said a decision to further extend the
restrictions, perhaps even canceling the rest of the school year for
in-person instruction, was possible.
"There is a real chance that we don't go back to in-person instruction this year, but we're not there yet," Beshear said.
