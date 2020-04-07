    During his daily press conference on Thursday, April 2, Governor 
Andy Beshear recommended that school districts statewide extend the 
suspension of in-person instruction until at least May 1 in the 
latest intensification of efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.
    Beshear spoke earlier in the day with school superintendents from 
across the state about the need to keep the restrictions in place as 
positive cases of the disease surge. He said he expects private 
schools to follow the guidance as well.
    "I have encouraged all of our school districts to extend that 
nontraditional instruction, making sure that our kids out there have 
learning activities and meal service," Beshear said. "This is further 
sacrifice by our kids and by our educators, but it's absolutely 
necessary."
    He said officials are watching data coming in from across the state 
and nation and studying how other cities are dealing with the surge 
of cases. The Governor said a decision to further extend the 
restrictions, perhaps even canceling the rest of the school year for 
in-person instruction, was possible.
    "There is a real chance that we don't go back to in-person instruction this year, but we're not there yet," Beshear said.

