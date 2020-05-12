Monticello City Council declared an emergency during their meeting Monday evening and approved the electric franchise ordinance. The council had been in the process of renewing the franchise agreement with South Kentucky RECC earlier this year.
City Council approves electric franchise ordinance
By MELODIE PHELPS News Editor
-
-
- 0
COVID-19 issues arose in March and the council had put much of its
regular business on hold to deal with issues related to the pandemic.
They met earlier this week and awarded the franchise renewal for a 15
year period to South Kentucky RECC. The previous franchise agreement
had expired late last year.
The new ordinance sets the franchise fee at $5 per month per meter,
up from $4 per month per meter which was part of the previous agreement.
Also during Monday night's meeting, the council discussed the
proposed budget for fiscal year 2021. City Clerk-Treasurer Greg
Latham noted that this is similar to the budget Monticello is
currently operating under.
He has adjusted some revenue down because of the uncertainty of the
pandemic. Latham said he estimated a decrease in the insurance
premium tax in the next fiscal year, because many people may opt to
decrease coverage for some vehicles.
He also said that he had lowered the amount of revenue raised
through activities at the park and the ASPIRE Center, since those
facilities have been closed for several weeks.
The city will maintain the same insurance for its employees next
year, under the proposal. Cost will only increase by one percent,
according to Latham. He added that this budget includes a one percent
cost of living pay increase for city employees.
Mayor Tracie Sexton asked council members if they wanted to hold a
budget work session before the ordinance is read at next month's
meeting. Council member Lea Hammond noted that it would give the
council a chance to come up with a list of priorities that they could
work toward accomplishing.
A special work session has been set for Monday, June 1 at 6 p.m.
In other action, the council:
• Heard the first reading of an ordinance amending the budget for
the current fiscal year.
• Approved refinancing the MUC property on Columbia Avenue at a
lower interest rate.
• Learned that the blacktopping project on Myrtle Street has been
completed.
