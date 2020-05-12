The relocation of water lines for the widening of KY 90 in the Zollicoffer area has begun, according to a report from Monticello Utility Com-missioner Manager Scott Upchurch.
Relocation of water lines have now begun on KY 90
- By MELODIE PHELPS News Editor
The commission met by live audio teleconference on Thursday, May 7.
Upchurch said the project began in April, and the project will
include relocating water lines from the Gap of the Ridge area back to
the area of the former Doublehead store.
He said there will 11 be road bores completed as part of the
project, and approximately three of those have been done.
Upchurch also updated commissioners in regard to the COVID-19
situation and how the MUC is dealing with it. He noted that all full-
time employees should be back to work this week.
Plexiglass has been installed in the lobby of the office, but he
added that they are not quite ready to open the lobby for in-person
traffic at this point.
Upchurch said that drive-through service had been working smoothly so far.
