Envirocare was the low bidder for new equipment at the wastewater treatment facility.
The new screening equipment will help alleviate problems that have been occurring at lift stations and it will extend the life of pumps at those stations, according to information shared during the Monticello Utility Com-mission meeting held on Thursday, September 5.
The commission received four bids for the equipment and Envirocare had the low bid at $56,227.
After being reviewed by MUC officials, the bid was recommended and then approved by the commission.
During the meeting, the commission agreed to purchase a small SUV that will replace an aging vehicle currently being used by Safety and Compliance Officer Jason McGinnis.
MUC Manager Scott Upchurch said that McGinnis' vehicle has in excess of 190,000 miles and has required some costly repairs. He noted that it is also not a fuel efficient vehicle.
He recommended the vehicle be replaced by a four-wheel drive vehicle that would help save money on maintenance and be more fuel efficient.
Upchurch updated board members regarding the recent Kentucky Rural Water Association meeting that he attended.
He noted that the Monticello Utility Com-mission was one of ten finalists for the Wooden Bucket Award.
