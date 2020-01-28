WAYNE COUNTY HOSPITAL VOLUNTEERS' ANNUAL VALENTINE LUNCHEON
    Wayne County Hospital Volunteers' Annual Valentine Luncheon will be 
held Friday, February 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu will include 
BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, pickle, chips, cookie and 
drink for $7. Proceeds go to purchase items for hospital use. You can 
dine in or take out.
BLOOD DRIVE
    A blood drive will be held on Tuesday, February 18 from noon to 6 
p.m. in the conference room of the ASPIRE Center. Blood donors must 
be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 
110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet 
additional requirements. Parental permission slips may be found at 
VALENTINE FUNDRAISER
    A Valentine fundraiser will be held at the Wayne County Museum on 
Friday, February 14 from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be music by Kenny 
Owens and John Lyons. The event will be catered by Angel Pendleton 
and includes salad, prime rib, mashed potatoes, green beans and 
strawberry chocolate torte. The cost is a donation of $25 per person 
and space is limited to 48 people. Proceeds will benefit the Museum 
Military Room. For more information call 340-2300.   
JORDAN CROUCH MEMORIAL YOUTH CENTER DRAMA TEAM
    The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center Drama Team will conduct 
their first performance of skits and black light on Saturday, 
February 15 at 6 p.m. at the center just off of Hwy. 1275 at 
Cumberland Crossing. There is no admission fee. Everyone is welcome.
LONG-TERM CARE OMBUDSMAN
PROGRAM
    The Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program's goal is to help assure that 
long-term care facility residents live harmoniously with dignity, 
feeling free to voice complaints or concerns without reprisal. They 
are in need of volunteers to spend 6-8 hours a month visiting 
assigned nursing homes to talk with residents and observe conditions. 
If you are interested in being a volunteer contact the District Long-
Term Care Ombudsman at 800-264-7093.
MONTICELLO WOMAN'S CLUB GFWC KY MEETING
    The Monticello Woman's Club GFWC KY meets the first Monday of the 
month at 6:30 p.m. at the Extension Office.
PET SUPPLY DRIVE
    Wayne County Animal Control/Shelter is conducting a pet supply 
drive. Items needed include: dog and cat food, blankets, bleach, 
glass cleaner, paper towels, puppy pads, treats, monetary donations 
for Parvo shots. Items can be dropped off at the Chamber Office 
inside of City Hall, Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CHRISTIAN LIFE
FELLOWSHIP TEEN YOUTH GROUP
    Christian Life Fellowship teen youth group for ages 12 and up will 
start meeting every Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. The church is 
located at 41 Garth Street. For more information contact Peggy 
Parmley at 606-575-8656.
SECOND LIFE
WORSHIP AND
DINNER
    Second Life by the Monticello United Methodist Church will be having 
worship and dinner on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the Senior Citizens 
Center, 75 Columbia Ave. Call 606-260-1303 or 859-595-6028 for a ride.
REFORMERS UNAMIOUS
ADDICTION
PROGRAM
    A Bible based addiction program called Reformers Unamious will meet 
at 7 p.m. every Friday night at Gap Creek Baptist Church. For more 
information call, 606-307-7642 or 606-307-3472.  Everyone welcome.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR OLD CHARITY CEMETERY
    It takes donations from all concerned to keep the cemetery 
maintained. Donations may be mailed to: Old Charity Cemetery Fund, 
358 Murl Road, Monticello, KY 42633.
LCDHD CLASSES
    Please visit www.lcdhd.org/calendar for health related community 
events throughout our 10 county district such as diabetes classes and 
classes to quit smoking. If you have questions or need more 
information call 1 (800) 928-4416.
TOPS "TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY"
    TOPS weight loss support group meets every Thursday at Immanuel 
Baptist Church. Weigh-in is at 4:30 p.m. and the meeting starts at 5 
p.m.  You are invited to come take off pounds sensibly.
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR THE BUSTER CEMETERY
    Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Buster Cemetery at Frog 
Bottom. Donations are tax deductible. Send donations to: P.O. Box 
401,  Monticello, Ky. 42633. To inquire about a lot in the cemetery, 
call (606) 307-4376.
AL-ANON MEETING
    An Al-Anon meeting for families of alcoholics or addicts will be 
held each Monday at 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Hospital conference room.
AWANA
    The AWANA Clubs and Youth Ministries of Steubenville Baptist Church 
are underway. Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. Clubs and small groups will 
be from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, 
please contact the church at 606-348-5011.
JOIN THE WAYNE COUNTY EXTENSION HOMEMAKERS
    Join the fellowship, join the fun, join the Wayne County Extension 
Homemakers. Learning, leading and serving Wayne County since 1950. 
For more information call the Extension Office at 606-348-8453.
JORDAN CROUCH MEMORIAL YOUTH CENTER IS OPEN EVERY FRIDAY
    The Jordan Crouch Memorial Youth Center is open every Friday night 
from 6 to 10 p.m. There is two game rooms packed with exciting games 
that are free to play. There is also a lounge area with free wifi and 
board games. Hotdogs and popcorn can be purchased for 50 cents each 
and drinks are $1.
CELEBRATE
RECOVERY
    Celebrate Recovery is a free Christ centered recovery program. 
Celebrate can help with freedom from life's hurts, hang ups and 
habits, not just substance abuse. Celebrate meets each Thursday 
evening at 6:30 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. For more information call 
606-340-9362 or email recovery.wayne@gmail.com. Celebrate Recovery is 
sponsored by Defensive Action Against Drugs and Operation Unite.
MONTICELLO
LIONS CLUB
    The Monticello Lions Club meets the first and the third Thursday of 
each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Stallion. Everyone is invited.
DON'T LET THEM DIE
    Kentuckians struggling with a substance abuse disorder, either 
themselves or within their families, can call 1-833-859-4357 toll 
free to speak to a specialist about treatment options and available 
resources. The specialist will conduct a brief screening assessment 
in order to connect callers with the most relevant treatment services 
as quickly as possible. Also check out findhelpnowky.org for help.
MONTICELLO
WAYNE COUNTY E911 BOARD MEETING
    The Monticello-Wayne County E911 Board has hereby set the regular 
monthly meetings of said board to take place the third Thursday of 
each month at 1:30 p.m. at the E911 Dispatch facility at 195 N. Main 
St.  Please consider this as notice for all regular meetings. A 
notice will be given for any special called meetings of the E911 Board.
PERDEW CEMETERY
    The Perdew Cemetery account at Monticello Banking Company has been 
closed.  Donations for upkeep can be deposited at: BB&T Bank-Perdew 
Cemetery Fund. Bank statements will be available upon request to 
BELL ELEMENTARY SBDM COUNCIL MEETING
    The Bell Elementary SBDM Council conducts regular monthly meetings 
on the last Wednesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the school 
library.  All members of the school community and general public are 
cordially invited to attend.
NARCONON
    Narconon reminds families that abuse of addictive pharmaceutical 
drugs is on the rise. Learn to recognize the signs of drug abuse and 
get your loved ones help if they are at risk. Call Narconon for a 
free brochure on the signs of addiction for all types of drugs. 
Narconon also offers free screenings and referrals. Call 800-431-1754 
GIVE ME A REASON DRUG TESTING
    Give Me A Reason Drug Testing is a drug prevention initiative 
designed as a way for youth to avoid peer pressure and give youth a 
reason to say ‘"no" to drugs. When confronted with drugs, the 
initiative provides youth an opportunity to say "I can't" use drugs, 
my parents drug test me. The free saliva based test can be picked up 
at these locations: Wayne County Health Dept., Wayne County Sheriff's 
Dept., Monticello Police Dept., F & H Drugs, Silver's Hometown 
Pharmacy, Adanta, Wayne County Attorney's Office, ASPIRE Center, 
Wayne County Middle and High School. No name or information is needed 
to pick up a kit. For more information visit any of the distributing 
sites, call 278-4925 or visit operationunite.org.
MONTICELLO
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BASED DECISION MAKING COUNCIL MEETING
    The Monticello Elementary School Based Decision Making Council 
conducts regularly scheduled meetings on the fourth Wednesday of 
each  month at 4 p.m. in the school media center. All members of the 
school  community and general public are cordially invited to attend.
VETERANS AND
FAMILY ASSISTANCE WITH CLAIMS AND MEDALS
    The DAV Service Office is open four Tuesdays a month from 9 a.m. to 
3 p.m. in the basement of City Hall. State Service Officers Lea 
Hammond and Joe Morrow and Chapter Service Officer Jeff Morgan are 
available to assist veterans and their families. You may call Lea 
Hammond at (606) 278-4180 with questions or to schedule an 
appointment.  Assistance with medals or obtaining DD214's contact 
Bill Rutherford at 20 Robin Lane, Monticello or call 606-340-3142. 
All services are free.
   
DAV AND DAV AUXILIARY MONTHLY MEETING
    Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and the DAV Auxiliary meet the 
first Monday of each month at the Senior Citizens Center. 
Refreshments are served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. for everyone. DAV and DAV 
Auxiliary both hold their meetings at 6:30 p.m.
 
DONATIONS FOR SPANN HILL BAPTIST CHURCH CEMETERY
    Donations are being sought for the Spann Hill Baptist Church 
Cemetery  to help with the on-going maintenance and repairs of the 
cemetery. Many of the  graves have no local family to tend to them. 
We are asking local  families and relatives who may have family 
members buried in the  cemetery to please donate. Donations may be 
made payable to Spann  Hill Baptist Church Cemetery c/o Brad Carlton, 
526 Dodson Mine Rd., Monticello, Ky. 42633.
   
WAYNE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING
    The Wayne County Public Library Board of Trustees meeting will be 
held the third Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the library. The 
public is welcome to attend.
 
DONATIONS TO THE GENEALOGY LIBRARY
    The Wayne County Historical Society accepts donations of old 
pictures, letters and other documents to help preserve the history of 
the community. Donated documents can also be added to the research 
files to help others.  You can drop off items Wednesday through 
Friday or call 343-0399.
 
MONTICELLO MASONIC LODGE 431 MEETING
    The Monticello Masonic Lodge 431 meets the second Tuesday of each 
month at 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served at 6 p.m.
 
WALKER EARLY LEARNING CENTER SBDM MEETING
    The Walker Early Learning Center SBDM will meet on the second 
Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. in the school conference room.
   
GOSPEL MUSIC EVERY SECOND SATURDAY
    There is gospel music on the second Saturday of each month starting 
at 6 p.m. All music players and singers are welcome to perform. Join 
us at 669 Hwy 3106, house across from old Gamble Brothers on old Hwy 
90. For more information call 348-3113
   
BETHESDA CEMETERY DONATIONS NEEDED
    Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Bethesda Cemetery. 
Donations may be sent in care of Aletha Bertram, 1265 Hwy. 858, 
Monticello, Ky. 42633 or call (606) 307-4577 for more information.
 
DONATIONS NEEDED FOR CATRON CEMETERY
    Donations are needed for the mowing  of the Catron Cemetery. Must 
pay someone to mow. Donations may be sent to: Logan Catron, 9998 Hwy. 
200 Monticello, Ky. 42633.
   
WAYNE COUNTY SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER
    The Wayne County Senior Citizens Center invites everyone 60 years 
and older to come and join them from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. 
There is a variety of activities to choose from including: checkers, 
puzzles, bingo, pool table, grocery shopping, or just come to 
socialize. Every third Friday of the month is potluck or an outing if 
weather permits. Offered everyday is: TV, exercise (on treadmill or 
bike), well-balanced meals served at 11 a.m., transportation to and 
from center (outside city limits on certain days of the week), day/
afternoon trips, card games, blood pressure checks monthly; health 
clinic, annually; health and nutrition speakers and other informative
speakers. If you have any questions call 348-5811.
 
LOOKING FOR A JOB? HAVE A COMPUTER?
    Kentucky Teleworks, an "Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment 
Program" is a resource for those looking for employment, full time, 
part time, or seasonal. KY Teleworks is for people who would like to 
work from home only.  High Speed Internet is required.  All 
employers  listed on the website have been approved.  This is not a 
scam. On any given day, KY Teleworks has 500 to 2500 jobs listed on 
their website. No money is asked except possibly for the cost of a 
background check or headphones. You don't have to live in Kentucky to 
use this resource. Tell your family and friends about this 
opportunity. Contact kentuckyteleworks.com or facebook.com/
kentuckyteleworks for more information.
 
CABELL GROVE METHODIST CHURCH CEMETERY DONATIONS
    Cabell Grove Methodist Church would appreciate any donations for the 
upkeep of the cemetery. Donations can be mailed to Janet Bell, 497 
Kendrick Ave., Monticello, Ky. 42633.
   
FUNDS NEEDED FOR CHOATE CEMETERY
    Anyone who would like to donate for the upkeep of the Choate 
Cemetery, please send donations to Jeff Sutton at 4941 Hwy. 1546, 
Monticello, Ky. 42633.
 
FOLLOW WAYNE CO. COOPERATIVE EXTENSION ON FACEBOOK
    Please LIKE the Wayne County Cooperative Extension Family and 
Consumer Sciences Facebook page. Get great research and evidenced 
based information, reminders and announcements of Cooperative 
Extension programs.
   
REVIVAL IN WAYNE COUNTY PRAYER MEETINGS
    Revival in Wayne County prayer meetings for Wayne County ministers
and concerned Christians are taking place at multiple churches. For 
more information, contact pastors: Philip Drake-(606) 307-7797, Bob 
Duranceau-(606) 348-6294, Bob Schaeffer-(606) 348-5581 or Bishop C. 
Duncan-(606) 307-7195.  Kelvin Upchurch (348-7014) at Living Faith 
Pentecostal every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
   
BENCHMARK FAMILY SERVICES FOSTER PARENT ORIENTATION CLASSES
    Benchmark Family Services-Foster Care Agency is offering free 
orientation classes every Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. to anyone interested 
in becoming a foster parent or wishing to obtain information about 
fostering. The office is located at 200 S. Vine Street, Somerset. 
Call (606) 451-9534 to register for the class or to receive a free 
information packet with no obligation.
 
WAYNE COUNTY ADULT EDUCATION
    Wayne County Adult Education is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 
Wednesday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. All 
our services are free. Call 348-5286 for more information.
                           
WAYNE COUNTY HORSEMAN'S ASSOCIATION MEETS FIRST FRIDAY OF EVERY MONTH
    The Wayne County Horseman's Association would like to invite you to 
join them on the first Friday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the 
Rescue Squad building located on Boone Street, Monticello, Ky. Our 
focus is a shared interest in the horse. Membership, however, does 
not require horse ownership. There is diversity in our annual 
activities which include horse shows, monthly trail rides, picnics, 
Coggins testing, Christmas party and participation in community 
events. As a result of our fundraising efforts, we provide continuing 
education scholarships. For more
information, call Connie at 348-8258 or Lynetta at 348-0455.
 
MT. PISGAH CEMETERY FUND
    If you have any family or friends buried in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery 
and would like to make a donation, donations may be dropped off or 
mailed to Mt. Pisgah Cemetery Fund, c/o Monticello Bank, P.O. Box 
421, Monticello, Ky. 42633. For questions or more information you may 
call 348-7786.
   
DONATIONS ARE NEEDED FOR TAYLOR'S GROVE CEMETERY
    Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Taylor's Grove Cemetery. 
If interested in making a donation you can give it to any member of 
the Cemetery Committee: Danny Morgan, Dennis Piercy or Waylan Piercy 
or you may mail the donation to 436 Davis Rd., Albany, Ky. 42602.
   
WAYNE COUNTY FAMILY RESOURCE CENTER ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETINGS
    The Wayne County Family Resource Center Advisory Council conducts 
meetings on the second Wednesday of every other month at 12 noon in 
the Family Resource Center office at Bell Elementary.
   
WAYNE COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETINGS
    The WRW (Wayne Republican Women) meets the second Tuesday of each 
month at 5 p.m. at the ASPIRE Center. Everyone interested in 
attending is welcome. For more information call 348-9250.
   
DONATIONS TO PLEASANT HILL CEMETERY
    If you have loved ones buried in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery and you
would like to help with the mowing this summer then contact any 
member of the cemetery committee- Glen Bertram. All donations will be 
appreciated.
   
SECOND CHANCE OUTREACH CENTER
    Second Chance Outreach Center is a non-profit Christ centered 
addiction recovery program serving your local community. If you or 
someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addictive 
behaviors please feel free to call 24 hours for a free over the phone 
consultation or referral at 1-270-384-9548, or visit us at www.
   
COMPASSIONATE FRIENDS LAKE CUMBERLAND CHAPTER
    A local chapter of The Compassionate Friends has been started in the
Monticello area. The Compassionate Friends is a mutual assistance, 
self-help organization offering friendship and understanding to 
families who have experienced the death of a child. The organization 
welcomes bereaved parents, adult siblings, grandparents, and 
immediate family members to its meetings.  Meetings are held on the 
first Tuesday of each month at Monticello United Methodist Church, 
145 Michigan Avenue at 7 p.m. For additional information contact 
Jenny West, Chapter Leader at 340-1955.
 
OPEN GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP
    An Open Grief Support Group, hosted by Hospice of Lake Cumberland,
will be held the second Monday of every month from 6-8 p.m., EST at 
the Hospice of Lake Cumberland Monticello office, located at 1219 
North Main Street, Suite 5.
   
BETHESDA CEMETERY DONATIONS
    Donations are needed for the upkeep of the Bethesda Cemetery. To 
donate send to 1265 Hwy. 858, Monticello, Ky. 42633 or for more 
information call 348-8190. 606-521-0498 or 606-523-6039.
                                   
NEW COVENANT FELLOWSHIP
    New Covenant Fellowship, located in the Bell Subdivision, is 
beginning a church van ministry. Anyone who needs a ride can call 
(606) 348-1855 or (606) 307-6246. Everyone is welcome.
 
FUNDS NEEDED FOR UPKEEP OF ROGERS GROVE CEMETERY
    If you have relatives buried at Rogers Grove Cemetery, we need funds 
for the upkeep of the cemetery. Send your donations to: Rogers Grove 
Cemetery Fund, BB and T Bank,  Cumberland Crossing, Monticello, Ky. 
42633 or Irene Koontz, 1396 Hwy.  1275 S., Monticello, Ky. 42633.
 
DONATIONS FOR ALEXANDER CEMETERY
    If you have any family or friends buried in Alexander Cemetery, you 
may make any donations to Alexander Cemetery Mowing Fund c/o First 
Southern National Bank, PO Box 489, Monticello, KY 42633.
   
LIFE ABUNDANT MINISTRY HEALING ROOMS
    The Life Abundant Ministry (LAM) Healing Rooms are open on Tuesday 
from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. and on Thursday from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. There is a 
service on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and a Saturday Intercessory prayer is 
held at 4:30 p.m. The Life Abundant Ministry healing room provides a 
different guest speaker every Tuesday evening service. Life Abundant 
Ministry Healing Rooms is located at 303 South Main  Street, 
Somerset, Ky. For more information call 1-877-LAM-HEAL or 
606-677-0088 or check out the website at 
www.lifeabundantministry.org. You can also e-mail 

lifeabundant7@windstream.net.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.