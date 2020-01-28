The Wayne County Lady Cardinals hosted Southwestern, last Tuesday night at the Rodney C. Woods Gymnasium, in a matchup of 48th District schools. Wayne County entered with a 7-7 record overall and 0-2
district mark, but had won their previous six games, including a
60-43 road win at Adair County. Southwestern entered with a region
best 13-2 record overall and 2-0 league mark, coming off a 75-38
district win at McCreary Central. The Lady Warriors won the earlier
matchup on December 17 of this season 65-37 and had a 20-game winning
streak in the series, dating back to the Lady Cards claiming a 62-54
win at Southwestern on January 8 of 2013.
Wayne County jumped to a 15-5 first quarter lead and withstood
several late rallies by the Lady Warriors to hold on and claim a
55-49 win. Macey Blevins scored a game high 24 points with 5 assists
and 4 rebounds, while Mallory Campbell added 20 points and 8 boards,
to pace the winners. Blevins was 8 of 16 from the field, which
included 2 of 3 from 3-point range and connected on 6 of 7 free throw
attempts, while logging all 32-minutes. Campbell a 5-11 sophomore
shot 7 of 14 from the floor and 6 of 11 from the free throw line, in
just over 30-minutes of play, as the Lady Cards won their seventh
straight game to improve to 8-7 overall and 1-2 in district play.
"This was a great win for our kids and I'm just so excited for their
reward, after so much hard work and dedication. We competed
extremely hard against a very good basketball team and they made
their runs, we didn't panic and were able to finish the deal. Macey
has worked so hard and played very well on both ends of the court and
Mallory was big on both ends, as her defense on Regi (Cundiff) was
tremendous. Everybody contributed in this win and credit starts with
our defensive effort. Our man to man was a real difference-maker,
just credit our kids they made this happen and it shows when we
compete hard for 32-minutes good things can happen," said Wayne
County head coach Mark McKinley.
Kenzie Upchurch tallied 4 points, while Jade Turner netted 3 points
and a season best 7 rebounds. Amber Jones scored 2 points, Mariah
Bowlin chipped in with 1 point and Haleigh Criswell grabbed 7 boards
with 1 point, as the Lady Cards claimed a 40-31 rebound advantage.
"Holding our own on the backboards was a big key, along with taking
care of the basketball. We were a plus nine on the boards and did a
pretty good job of taking care of the basketball, to do that and win,
despite not having a great night shooting the basketball is huge.
Our defense was good all night and we didn't allow Southwestern very
many easy baskets," said McKinley.
Southwestern, which dropped to 13-3 overall and 2-1 in district
play, was led by the 16 points and 9 rebounds of 5-11 senior forward
Regi Cundiff. The Lindsey Wilson commitment was 5 of 14 from the
field and a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line, in just under 31-
minutes of action. Junior Alexa Smiddy connected on 4 of 14 field
goal attempts and 2 of 4 free throw attempts to total 11 points,
while McKayla Noritis sparked the reserves with 9 points and 4 rebounds.
"We have nothing but respect for Southwestern as they are the
defending region champs and have an excellent basketball team. They
are the measuring stick in our district and once again one of the
favorites in the region," said McKinley.
Kennedy Harris posted 8 points and 7 rebounds, while Jenna Wood and
Marissa Loveless scored 3 and 2 points each, as six different Lady
Warriors scored in the contest.
Wayne County opened 6 of 11 from the field and used the 9 points of
Macey Blevins to take a 15-5 first quarter lead. Southwestern made
just 2 of 10 first quarter attempts and was led by the 4 points of
Alexa Smiddy.
Regi Cundiff heated-up for 8 points in the second stanza and the
Lady Warriors answered with a 14-6 run of their own to close the gap
to 21-19 at intermission.
Blevins totaled 8 points in the third period and Mallory Campbell
added 7 points to offset Southwestern making 4 of 5 3-pointers, as
Wayne County used a 17-16 clip to push their lead to 38-35 after 24-
minutes of play.
The Lady Cards made 11 of 17 free throws down the stretch and
withstood a last Southwestern rally as a 17-14 tilt left the final
score 55-49, as Wayne County won for the first time in seven years in
the rivalry.
Wayne County shot 17 of 48 overall for 35 percent and that included
a 2 of 9 mark from 3-point range for 22 percent. The winners
connected on 19 of 31 free throw attempts for 61 percent and totaled
7 assists with 1 steal against 14 turnovers.
Southwestern made 18 of 52 field goal attempts for 35 percent and
that included a 4 of 19 mark from 3-point range for 21 percent. The
squad made 9 of 11 free throw attempts for 82 percent and tallied 6
assists against 9 turnovers.
Up next for Wayne County was a Saturday afternoon date at 12th
Region foe West Jessamine.
"We can't look ahead just like all of our energy was concentrating
this game, we'll go back to work and need the same focus as we
prepare for West Jess on the road," said McKinley.
Details on that game are in a related story inside this Outlook.
