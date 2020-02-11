The Wayne County Wrestling team placed third in the seventeen team
Regional 7 tournament Saturday at Danville High School.
The top three teams were: Lafayette, Madison Central and Wayne County.
Wayne County had seven state qualifiers
• 106 lb. Colin Tucker first place
• 113 lb. Kellan Dick third place
• 120 lb. Conner Sex-ton second place
• 126 lb. Dakota Karr fourth place
• 132 lb. Sam Beckley third place
• 160 lb. Kurtis Karr first place
• 195 lb. Andrew San-ders second place
113: Keelan Dick (Wayne County) - 3rd
Quarterfinals - Keelan Dick (Wayne County) over Luis Cruz (Henry
Clay) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Morgan Sallee (Danville) over Keelan Dick (Wayne
County) (Dec. 8-4)
Cons. Semis - Keelan Dick (Wayne County) over Maurice Murphy
(Frederick Douglas ) (Dec. 9-2)
3rd Place Match - Keelan Dick (Wayne County) over Jeremiah Baird
(Mccreary Central) (Dec. 8-1)
132 lb. Sam Beckley (Wayne County) - 3rd
Champ. Round 1 - Sam Beckley (Wayne County) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Jackson Burger (Boyle County) over Sam Beckley (Wayne
County) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Sam Beckley (Wayne County) over Ethan Updike
(Danville) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 3 - Sam Beckley (Wayne County) over Lee Felix (McCreary
Central) (Dec. 3-0)
Cons. Semis - Sam Beckley (Wayne County) over Jackson Gonzales
(Frederick Douglas ) (Dec. 6-3)
3rd Place Match - Sam Beckley (Wayne County) over Austin Gerling
(East Jessamine) (Fall 0:00)
160 lb. Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) - 1st
Champ. Round 1 - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) over Evan Wheeler (Boyle
County) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) over Jared Kidd (McCreary
Central) (Fall 0:00)
1st Place Match - Kurtis Karr (Wayne County) over Taylor Eversole
(Henry Clay) (Dec. 7-0)
Kaisean Davis
(Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Grant Lawson (Whitley County) over Kaisean Davis
(Wayne County) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Kaisean Davis (Wayne County) received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Carlos Plascencia (West Jessamine) over Kaisean
Davis (Wayne County) (Fall 0:00)
Devin Fitzpatrick (Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Kenguruka Promesse (Bryan Station) over Devin
Fitzpatrick (Wayne County) (TF 18-3 0:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Mousa Farraj (Frederick Douglas) over Devin
Fitzpatrick (Wayne County) (MD 9-1)
Chrisitan Floyd
(Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Chrisitan Floyd (Wayne County) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Grant Hovden (Bryan Station) over Chrisitan Floyd
(Wayne County) (Dec. 9-6)
Cons. Round 2 - Chrisitan Floyd (Wayne County) received a bye
Cons. Round 3 - Naser Eqal (Tates Creek) over Chrisitan Floyd
(Wayne County) (Dec. 13-7)
Dakota Karr
(Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Dakota Karr (Wayne County) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Dakota Karr (Wayne County) over Chris Begley
(Madison Southern) (Dec 13-10)
Semifinals - Jeffrey Kinley (Madison Central) over Dakota Karr
(Wayne County) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Semis - Dakota Karr (Wayne County) over Justin Kubwimanan
(Lafayette) (Fall 0:00)
3rd Place Match - Chris Begley (Madison Southern) over Dakota Karr
(Wayne County) (Dec. 9-5)
Tyler Lovett (Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Damont Burton (Henry Clay) over Tyler Lovett (Wayne
County) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Tyler Lovett (Wayne County) received a bye
Cons. Round 2 - Zach Goode (Frederick Douglas) over Tyler Lovett
(Wayne County) (Fall 0:00)
Andrew Sanders
(Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1- Andrew Sanders (Wayne County) received a bye
Quarterfinals- Andrew Sanders (Wayne County) over Jadaan Hackney
(Henry Clay) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Andrew Sanders (Wayne County) over Kwahlie Coffman
(Frederick Douglas ) (Fall 0:00)
1st Place Match- Rocky Whitehead (Madison Southern) over Andrew
Sanders (Wayne County) (Fall 0:00)
Andy Santiz
(Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Jaylin Harris (Henry Clay) over Andy Santiz (Wayne
County) (TF 15-0 0:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Andy Santiz (Wayne County) over Caleb Brown (Whitley
County) (Dec. 9-6)
Cons. Round 2 - Rami Eqal (Paul Laurence Dunbar) over Andy Santiz
(Wayne County) (MD 9-0)
Conner Sexton
(Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Conner Sexton (Wayne County) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Conner Sexton (Wayne County) over Hunter Newbold
(Paul Laurence Dunbar) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Conner Sexton (Wayne County) over Evan Browning (Boyle
County) (Fall 0:00)
1st Place Match - Nathan Ainslie (Henry Clay) over Conner Sexton
(Wayne County) (Dec 4-3)
Colin Tucker
(Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Colin Tucker (Wayne County) received a bye
Quarterfinals - Colin Tucker (Wayne County) over Nathan White
(Henry Clay) (Fall 0:00)
Semifinals - Colin Tucker (Wayne County) over Lacey Gilbert (Madison
Central) (Fall 0:00)
1st Place Match - Colin Tucker (Wayne County) over Brandon Bruner
(Bryan Station) (Fall 0:00)
David Vasquez
(Wayne County) - DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Dustin Vaughn
(Wayne County) - DNP
There are no match results associated with this wrestler
Justin Vaughn
(Wayne County) - DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Watson (Whitley County) over Justin Vaughn
(Wayne County) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 1 - Jacob Stone (Madison Southern) over Justin Vaughn
(Wayne County) (Fall 0:00)
Champ. Round 1 - Justin Vaughn (Wayne County) over Logan Julian
(Tates Creek) (Fall 0:00)
Quarterfinals - Stephen Whitehead (Madison Southern) over Justin
Vaughn (Wayne County) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 2 - Justin Vaughn (Wayne County) over Yedideyah Sledge
(Bryan Station) (Fall 0:00)
Cons. Round 3 - John Bronson (Frederick Douglas) over Justin Vaughn
(Wayne County) (Dec. 6-0
The Mat Cards will be back in action at the State Tournament in Lexington at Alltech Arena on Friday, February 14 starting at 10 a.m.
